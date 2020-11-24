Heavy rain sets in across upper South Island

Heavy rain is pelting Christchurch - where people have been warned to prepare for flooding as stormy weather sweeps the country.

Drenching downpour rain storm water is overflowing off the tile shingle roof. Source: istock.com

Two days of persistent rain is expected in Canterbury, which could cause rivers to burst their banks.

Civil Defence is on standby.

MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said the Nelson-Tasman region has been particularly hard hit so far.

Nelson west of Motueka is under a heavy rain watch until 3am tomorrow.

"We've seen some stations, particularly in the Takaka Hill region, that have seen over 100 millimetres in the last 12 hours.

"Canterbury, on the other hand, the heavy rain warning only started at 3pm today.

"We've seen 30 millimetres or so falling in some of the Canterbury stations but that's very small change compared to what they're expected to see over the next two days."

However, the region is next in line - with 200 to 300 millimetres expected to hit the High Country.

"That's a lot of rain to be falling in the hills and while we are expecting smaller amounts down at lower levels obviously those rivers are going to swell and we are going to see flooding and potentially inundations downstream as those rivers start to rise."

In the seaside suburb of Sumner, local authorities have delivered sand bags to businesses on the main road in case a combination of king tides and rain sends water through the town centre.

There has been some rain in the area, though not a lot. But one local said they are bracing in case it becomes worse.

There are flooding warning signs on some streets in North Brighton although an RNZ reporter travelling through the area could not see any evidence of flooding so far.

It's an area that often floods and she says that the rain has got heavier since about 6pm.

Civil Defence agencies in the South Island are on standby, and Waka Kotahi the Transport Agency is also prepared for possible flooding.

State Highway 8 between Fairlie and Tekapo is being affected by snow and ice.

Transport Agency spokesperson Tresca Forrester has urged South Islanders to take care on the roads.

"We are resourced up for the weekend and we've put plans in place if we do end up closing roads in particular, putting detours in place if need be. But it's all dependent on how heavy the rain comes and where it comes in. All we can do is be prepared and ready to respond."

The heavy rain in Canterbury is being closely monitored.

Shaun McCracken, the flood controller for the area from Hinds to Kaikoura, said rivers of concern include the Ashley, Selwyn, Ashburton, Opihi and Orari rivers along with the tributaries that flow into those rivers.

McCracken said river flows will be highest on Sunday and Monday.

Niwa is forecasting a rapid increase in river flows across Canterbury.

There have been heavy thunderstorms in the upper North and upper South Island today as a series of active fronts and troughs pass over the country.

Earlier today MetService reported 1233 lightning strikes in 120 minutes.

National Emergency Management Agency communications manager Anthony Frith said when the rough weather set in, it could be serious.

"This has the poetntial to be quite a serious flooding event for some regions, and people need to take it seriously. Listen to the advice and instructions of their local authorities and local Civil Defence groups, and listen to the radio and other media. It's really important that people stay away from floodwater, please drive only if absolutely necessary."