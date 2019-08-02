Heavy rain set to hit Auckland this afternoon, winds of up to 95km/h expected

A brief period of heavy rain is set to sweep through Auckland this afternoon, as winds also increase in the region.

According to the MetService, heavy rain will hit just before the Friday rush hour begins.

Winds gusts could reach up to 95km/h this evening in parts of Auckland to add to the weather woes.

A number of ferry sailings have been cancelled due to the "adverse weather conditions".

The warning comes as most of New Zealand braces for wild and windy weather over the weekend as another low sweeps in.

"The theme for the next five or six days is cold, windy, and unsettled.