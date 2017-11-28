Heavy rain predicted to hit flood-hit Roxburgh in Central Otago

Residents of flood-hit Central Otago town Roxburgh are bracing for even more heavy rain.

Long downpours on Sunday caused flooding and slips in the town, as well as widespread damage.

Numerous homes were swamped by water and mud as the floodwaters rose.

Weather forecasts suggest rain showers throughout the day turning to heavier rain during the evening.

Water and sewage has been cut off to the town until at least Wednesday and notices are in place to conserve water.