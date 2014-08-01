 

Heavy rain predicted to fall in Nelson today, up to 120mm expected to hit Auckland later in the week

Stormy conditions have seen ferry trips across Auckland's Gulf Harbour suspended while severe rain is expected to lash areas from Northland to the South Island.

The MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland, Taranaki, Nelson, the Marlborough Sounds and the Westland from today.

Areas north and west of Kaikohe were being warned to expect up to 150mm from the evening, while Mount Taranaki was expected to catch as much as 250mm from about 8pm.

Parts of the South Island were expected to be hit earlier in the day, with up to 250mm of rain expected in the Nelson area, starting from the morning and peaking to 35mm a hour by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Auckland Transport on Wednesday morning cancelled all ferry crossings in the Gulf Harbour, citing weather conditions.

The city was tipped to be hit with up to 120mm of rain between tomorrow and Friday morning, with downpours expected to peak at 25mm/hr by tomorrow afternoon, according to MetService.

