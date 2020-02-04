Heavy rain pounds South Island, flooding farms and roads in Clutha

Parts of Clutha have been flooded with murky brown water as a heavy storm batters the South Island.

A month's worth of rain has fallen in the past two days in the area, prompting a state of emergency in Fiordland.

In Clutha, farms and roads are seen to be covered in floodwater, with footage showing cars and cows barrelling through deep, murky water.

More than 700mm of rain has fallen in the last day in Clutha, according to MetService, with another 40 to 70mm to come.

The heavy rain may bring slips and more surface flooding, as well as causing streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Roads are closed through the Clutha district as well as the Gore district due to the flooding.

Emergency Management Southland warns people to avoid unnecessary travel.