Heavy rain, potential gale-force winds expected for upper North Island over Queen's Birthday weekend

Heavy rain and potential gale-force winds is expected for parts of the North Island this Queen's Birthday weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

A deepening low over the Tasman Sea is forecast to move slowly over northern regions of the North Island, bringing rain, strong winds and possible thundery downpours today and tomorrow morning, according to MetService.



A Heavy Rain Warning has been issued for Northland, particularly around the eastern hills and north of Kaikohe, where 110 to 130mm of rain is expected to accumulate.



A Heavy Rain Watch has been issued for Auckland north of Orewa, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane including Rotorua, and the Kaimai Ranges tomorrow.



A Strong Wind Watch has been issued for Northland and exposed parts of Auckland, excluding Great Barrier Island.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued around and north of the Bay of Islands from mid afternoon today, before spreading south to other northern and eastern parts of Northland in the evening.

The thunderstorms may cause localised downpours of 25 to 40mm an hour before easing later tonight, but further rain and/or isolated thunderstorms are possible up to around dawn, MetService said.