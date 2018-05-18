TODAY |

Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, severe gales forecast for parts of NZ over next two days

Source:  1 NEWS

Heavy rain is expected for parts of the South Island and lower North Island tomorrow and early Monday, with possible thunderstorms MetService says.

MetService outlook for Easter Sunday April 12 to Wednesday April 15. Source: MetService

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings in Westland, Canterbury, Fiordland and Otago as a low and associated front moves east over the South Island.

Heavy rain may cause waterways to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible. 

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

A severe gale watch is in force for coastal Buller and northern Westland, also south Taranaki, coastal Nelson and D'Urville Island.

The front is also expected to bring strong winds to exposed coastal areas.

For up to date weather warnings, see the MetService site, or check the 1 NEWS weather section here for your local forecast.

New Zealand
Weather News
West Coast
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two boys charged over high-speed Sunshine Coast pursuit which left eight police cars damaged
2
Officer among three seriously injured after fleeing car 't-bones' police dog handler's vehicle in South Auckland
3
Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, severe gales forecast for parts of NZ over next two days
4
What you need to know about Covid-19 today
5
Police issue more than 100 warnings in 24 hours to drivers breaking lockdown rules
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:57

Family harm incidents reported to police increasing under lockdown - report
02:14

Kiwi Home and Away actor creates app that could help mental health during lockdown

Today marks biggest disruption to Good Friday services in modern history, religious leaders say
01:55

Two of NZ's largest outdoor adventure institutions hit hard by Covid-19