Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, severe gales forecast for parts of NZ over next two days

Heavy rain is expected for parts of the South Island and lower North Island tomorrow and early Monday, with possible thunderstorms MetService says.

MetService outlook for Easter Sunday April 12 to Wednesday April 15. Source: MetService

MetService has issued heavy rain warnings in Westland, Canterbury, Fiordland and Otago as a low and associated front moves east over the South Island.

Heavy rain may cause waterways to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible.

Rain (file picture). Source: istock.com

A severe gale watch is in force for coastal Buller and northern Westland, also south Taranaki, coastal Nelson and D'Urville Island.

The front is also expected to bring strong winds to exposed coastal areas.