Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms forecast for Auckland as pre-Christmas deluge hits much of NZ

Rain hitting much of the country is expected to continue though the day and rain and gale warnings are in place for many areas.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Heavy rain are in place warnings for central and southern parts of New Zealand.

In Auckland, the MetService said periods of heavier rain are likely today from later this morning, along with a risk of thunderstorms.

Mount Taranaki, Nelson and Northern Marlborough are expected to see the worst of the rain, with between 130 and 150mm. Downpours could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, North Otago, Canterbury, Westland and Buller.

Gale warnings are in place around most of the country. Winds of 35 knots gusting 50 knots are expected in some areas by late afternoon and early evening

"A low over the Tasman Sea moves across central New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing rain to many areas," MetService says.

"An associated front brings a period of heavy northerly rain to exposed regions from Buller to East Cape.