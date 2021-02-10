Heavy rain, possible severe gales forecast for parts of central, southern NZ

Heavy rain and possible severe gale northwesterlies have been forecast for parts of central and southern New Zealand tomorrow.

An active front is set to move across southern and central New Zealand from the west on Friday, bringing heavy rain to western parts of the South Island, and strong northwesterlies to parts of central and southern New Zealand, according to MetService.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Westland about and north of Harihari, with 120 to 180mm of rain forecast to fall about the ranges and 60 to 80mm nearer to the coast from 12pm Friday to 3am Saturday. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h are expected from Friday evening about the ranges.



The Canterbury headwaters about and south of Arthurs Pass, meanwhile, is expected to see 120 to 180mm of rain about the divide, with 90 to 120mm within 15km east of the divide from 8am Friday to 12am Saturday. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h are expected about the divide.

Heavy rain has also been forecast for Westland south of Harihari from 3am to 6pm on Friday, with 120 to 180mm of rainfall about the ranges and 60 to 80mm nearer to the coast.

The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers is also forecast to see heavy rain from 3am to 4pm on Friday, with 120 to 180mm of rain about the divide, and 90 to 120mm within 15km east of the divide.

Fiordland is also expected to see around 180 to 220mm of rainfall from 7pm Thursday to 3pm Friday. Peak rates are expected to hit 15 to 25mm/h, particularly during Friday morning and afternoon.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.