Heavy rain overnight leaves some West Coast roads blocked

Bad weather over the weekend and heavy rain overnight has forced multiple road closures and warnings on the West Coast this morning.

Road closed

Buller Civil Defence say SH6 Upper Buller Gorge is closed and completely impassable due to a large slip covering both lanes near Lyell cemetery. They say they’re monitoring the situation and will provide an update at midday.

SH6 Murchison to Inangahua Junction is also closed due to flooding.

There are warnings on both SH65 Boundary Road to Springs Junction and SH7 Inangahua to Westport due to surface flooding.

There are further slip hazards along SH6 Westport to Greymouth, SH6 Fox River and Lower Buller Gorge.