Heavy rain for most of the North Island to continue today after massive downpour overnight

New Zealand

Heavy rain has drenched much of the North Island overnight - and it's expected to continue today.

Bay of Plenty, Coromandel Peninusla, Gisborne, Northland and Rotorua have all experienced heavy rain, causing surface flooding on several roads.

Drivers making their way down State Highway 1 just before the Te Kauwhata exit are urged to take caution due to flooding. The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) says due to a slip on State Highway 25 Coromandel to Te Rerenga heavy vehicles are not suitable and caution is advised.

The weather has cleared up a little in Coromandel and Northland in recent hours but MetService says there is a chance of more rain and isolated thunderstorms for the rest of the day.

King tides and strong onshore winds could cause flooding along parts of the East Coast in the North Island later today.

Campers at several spots on the Coromandel Peninsula were moved to high ground yesterday as a precaution after flooding, with more than 100mm was recorded in less than 24 hours in parts.

Meanwhile at Waihi Beach, the sun is shining this morning following two days of heavy rain that caused flooding.

Water was knee-deep at the Beachaven Top 10 Holiday Park at Waihi Beach this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

The South Island is the place to be today and Otago, Southland and Westland are set for a fine day with temperatures of 30 degrees in parts.

Meteorologist James Millward said it was looking like Wanaka would be the hottest spot in the country with 31 degrees predicted.

"Christmas Day itself is looking really nice and fine if you're down through Southland, Otago, Dunedin, Westland - you're going to have a really nice day and temperatures kind of approaching 30 degrees through there."

The outlook for New Year's Eve at the moment predicted some strong westerly flows and possibly showers in the west but the eastern areas looked good, Mr Downs said.

New Zealand
