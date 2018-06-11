Heavy rain hits Gisborne after last week's floods as northern, central NZ brace for severe weather

Heavy rain is falling in the Gisborne District, in some parts on ground that remains sodden from last week’s flooding.

Tairawhiti Civil Defence spokeswoman Louise Bennett said rivers in the area were monitored overnight, with Hikuwai River and Tolaga Bay areas of concern.

“Everyone’s well aware that we’re under a heavy rain warning,” Ms Bennett said.

She said they were also monitoring Te Karaka, a settlement about 30 minutes inland from Gisborne.

A MetService severe weather warning is in place for the area, with rainfall of up to 220mm forecast for the ranges.

Thunderstorms are possible for tomorrow.

MetService reports rainfall may cause streams and rivers to rapidly rise and surface flooding and slips are also possible.

A severe weather warning has been issued for heavy rain and severe gales for parts of northern and central New Zealand.

Heavy rain is expected today and tomorrow in the Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the Kaikoura Ranges areas.

Southeast gales are forecast for the Bay of Plenty including Rotorua, the Taupō, Taihape area, Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū and Kāpiti-Horowhenua.