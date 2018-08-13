Heavy rain forecast for northern parts of both islands tomorrow

Heavy rain has been forecast to spread south over the country tomorrow.

A front over the Tasman Sea is expected to move southwards over the country on Wednesday, with a low forecast to deepen near East Cape in the evening before moving away south, according to MetService.

A strong northeast flow is expected ahead of the front, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain in northern parts of the North and South Islands, as well as the West Coast.

A heavy rain warning, issued last night, remains in place for northwest Nelson and the West Coast.

A heavy rain watch is now in force in Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, the western Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the Richmond Ranges.

A strong wind watch remains in place for Gisborne and Northland, which has since included the eastern Bay of Plenty.