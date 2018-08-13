TODAY |

Heavy rain forecast for northern parts of both islands tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

Heavy rain has been forecast to spread south over the country tomorrow.

A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com

A front over the Tasman Sea is expected to move southwards over the country on Wednesday, with a low forecast to deepen near East Cape in the evening before moving away south, according to MetService.

A strong northeast flow is expected ahead of the front, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain in northern parts of the North and South Islands, as well as the West Coast.

A heavy rain warning, issued last night, remains in place for northwest Nelson and the West Coast.

A heavy rain watch is now in force in Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, the western Bay of Plenty, Gisborne and the Richmond Ranges.

A strong wind watch remains in place for Gisborne and Northland, which has since included the eastern Bay of Plenty.

People have been advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts at the MetService website.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
'I'm on the verge of breaking' - Family stuck in quarantine for 16 days waiting on rogue Covid-19 test result
2
'Blanket set of rules for everyone coming into NZ' - Epidemiologist joins call for quarantine change
3
Trump teases reporters he will pardon 'very, very important' person
4
Three Ellen DeGeneres Show producers exit amid workplace complaints
5
Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:30

Jacinda Ardern admits border testing coverage 'not what we had expected'
00:48

Health workers testing for Covid-19 threatening to walk off job over pay, conditions

'Brazilians do not recognise escape as an offence,' claims child sex offender Phillip John Smith

Mount Roskill Primary School learning assistant tests positive for Covid-19