Heavy rain forecast for drought-stricken upper North Island from Sunday

Drought-stricken Auckland and Northland can expect a pelting of rain from Sunday, but it will not be enough to break the dry spell.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula.

A deepening low and fronts are expected to hit the far north of the North Island during Sunday, then move slowly over the northeast of the North Island on Monday.

The forecast predicts most of the North Island will experience rain and strong north easterlies.

Niwa's Ben Noll said parts of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty could expect 50 to 100mm of rain and people should be wary of surface flooding and debris on roads if they are travelling this weekend.

The badly needed rain would not be enough to break Auckland's drought, Noll said.

"This will be helpful [and] beneficial, but it's a drop in the bucket compared to the deficit that we've built up over the course of this calendar year and we're going to need a lot more rainfall," he said.

