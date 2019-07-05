TODAY |

Heavy rain forecast for Auckland, other parts of North Island from Wednesday

Heavy rain is on its way for parts of the upper and eastern North Island from Wednesday.

A MetService severe weather watch is in place with heavy rain forecast for northern and eastern parts of the North Island including northern Auckland and parts of Northland from late tomorrow through to Friday.

The watch is also in place for western Bay of Plenty, the Kaimai Range, and northern Gisborne with a complex low over the Tasman Sea expected to move eastwards onto the North Island before its associated fronts move southeastwards.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the north and east of Northland from 9 hours from 6pm tomorrow with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.

The watch is also in place for Auckland north of Whangaparaoa and Great Barrier Island from 8pm tomorrow with east to northeast gales also likely, especially in exposed places

From midnight Thursday the warnings are also in place in for Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke, including the Kaimai Range, and Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay.

Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria in both areas.

