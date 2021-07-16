Heavy rain, flooding forecast for West Coast, strong winds in other parts of NZ

An active front is packing a punch, forecast to hit most of the country today and tomorrow, with a severe weather warning is in place for Westland and Buller with heavy rain expected.

There's a MetService red warning in the region where dangerous river conditions and significant flooding is expected.

"Flooding is likely, as are slips and disruption to transport. Some communities could become isolated and livestock should be moved to high ground," MetService has warned.

The weather agency expects 350 to 400mm of rain about the ranges, and 150 to 200mm about the coast.

In a statement last night, MetService said peak rates of 20 to 30mm rainfall per hour was expected today and tomorrow, with possible thunderstorms.

"An active front over the Tasman Sea moves slowly eastwards across New Zealand during Friday and Saturday. This front will bring heavy rain to western areas, and northerly gales to much of central and northern New Zealand.

"Severe northerly gales about parts of central New Zealand could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and make driving hazardous."

There's orange rain warnings in place through the Canterbury headwaters, Nelson and Malborough, as well as strong wind warnings for Marlborough, Wellington, Wairarapa and Taranaki as severe north-to-north westerly gales are forecast to lash the regions.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles," MetService warned.

