Heavy rain falling in Northland as wild weather starts to hit

Heavy rain has started to fall in the Far North and is expected to spread over the North Island as bad weather starts to lash the country.

According to MetService, Kaitaia has had 7.6mm of rain in the last hour and the rain is expected to head south spreading to eastern areas of the North Island later today.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead today as heavy rain is forecast anytime from late this morning to midnight tonight.

MetService are warning the heavy rain could cause surface flooding, poor visibility and general havoc on the roads.

Heavy rain warnings have be issued for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Mount Taranaki, Nelson, and Marlborough.

The heavy rain is not expected hit the eastern and southern regions until this afternoon and this evening, but could last until tomorrow morning.

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Northland and Auckland from this afternoon. 

And for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo and Taranaki from 9pm tonight.

Northeasterlies are expected to become severe gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places.

Those in the south won't be exempt from bad weather either as a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Canterbury High Country, North Otago, Central Otago, Souther Lakes, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland. 

news

