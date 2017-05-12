Heavy rain expected to ease across much of North Island but set to continue in Gisborne until tomorrow

Heavy rain is expected to ease this evening as a front moves slowly across the North Island from the west, but rain will continue to fall in Gisborne until tomorrow morning as the last remnants of Cyclone Donna make their way southeast from the Auckland area into the Bay of Plenty.

In a tweet this afternoon, MetService said rain and wind is still affecting the North East of the North Island but "once the low clears the country a high pressure ridge moves on".

MetService is forecasting that Bay of Plenty and Gisborne Rangers are likely to receive very heavy rain, with elevated areas receiving up to 200mm, with 25-40mm of rain falling per hour until 6pm tonight.

Today's rain has caused surface flooding and minor slips across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

NZTA has closed State Highway 32 from Tokoroa to Whakamaru due to flooding, as well as SH local road between Murupara and Lake Waikaremoana.

Police have said a slip has blocked State Highway 2 at Waimana Gorge in Bay of Plenty. The road is closed and the Pekatahi Bridge is also still closed. Motorists should avoid the area and use signposted detour routes.

Earlier today, multiple slips have also closed the Paekakariki Hill Road's southbound lane north of Wellington. The route links the Hutt Valley with the Kapiti Coast. The NZTA issued a warning just after 8am saying motorists should try to take alternate routes if they can.

A slip has also closed State Highway 3 from Ashurst to Woodville, just outisde of Palmerston North.

Rain is set to continue throughout the evening and into tonight as a front moving slowly across the North Island from the west meets up with the remnants of ex-Cyclone Donna passing southeast along the coast of the island later today.

A strong wind warning has been issued for the Bay of Plenty east of Whakatane from about 4pm today - expect gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed places.

There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon in the Bay of Plenty from about Whakatane around the East Cape coast to Ruatoria, and as far inland as the Uruwera ranges.

MetService warns that heavy downpours like the ones expected today can make rivers and streams rise quickly, as well as causing surface flooding and slips - driving conditions will also continue to be hazardous.

