Heavy rain ends Auckland's longest dry spell on record

How the showers help ease areas heavily affected by drought is dependendent on how much rain is seen on land, MetService forecaster Andy Best told 1 NEWS, with most of the rain expected today across coastal areas.



"For those to have impact," the rain needs to be "very slow moving and linger over the land," he said.



He noted that there was "not a long period of rain, which is what most places need".



A heavy rain watch is in place for the ranges of eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne, with rainfall amounts potentially reaching short-duration warning criteria.



Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumaranui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupō, Taranaki, Taihape and Wanganui.