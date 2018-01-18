 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy rain, dark grey skies and surface flooding not enough to discourage Nelson holidaymakers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

While locals and holidaymakers were advised to stay alert in Golden Bay following severe rain, not everyone was discouraged from resuming their summer activities. 

Heavy rain has been pummelling the upper South Island.
Source: 1 NEWS

A group of kids have enjoyed a cold summer swim amid downfalls, which caused surface flooding on roads. 

One Spec Road in Takaka, Golden Bay is now open after flooding made it impassable last night.

Residents in the area say there is no longer water flooding over the road, but advise people to drive with care as there is still debris on the road.

Meanwhile, other campers at Pohara campground were also undeterred, having already stuck out stormy conditions last week.

Holidaymaker Oscar Evans told 1 NEWS the front of his tent had flooded, but it hadn’t dampened his love for his "favourite place".

One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.
Source: 1 NEWS

He described how a "lakes" worth of water had also built up outside his tent during last week’s downpour.

"We actually got the kayak out and we were actually paddling in it."

Golden Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management says the Anatoki River recorded its highest rainfall in this event but it wasn’t “catastrophic”.

Slips are being cleared on Abel Tasman Drive at Wainui and McCallum Road.

There is some minor flooding elsewhere.


Related

Nelson

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

McDonald's manager accused of asking a teenager if she thought she was beautiful, in job interview

00:22
2
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

3
The flight path of the China Southern plane that made an emergency landing in Auckland last night.

China Southern flight returns to Auckland, makes emergency landing


00:48
4
Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.

Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

01:30
5
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 