Heavy rain, dark grey skies and surface flooding not enough to discourage Nelson holidaymakers

While locals and holidaymakers were advised to stay alert in Golden Bay following severe rain, not everyone was discouraged from resuming their summer activities.

A group of kids have enjoyed a cold summer swim amid downfalls, which caused surface flooding on roads.

One Spec Road in Takaka, Golden Bay is now open after flooding made it impassable last night.

Residents in the area say there is no longer water flooding over the road, but advise people to drive with care as there is still debris on the road.

Meanwhile, other campers at Pohara campground were also undeterred, having already stuck out stormy conditions last week.

Holidaymaker Oscar Evans told 1 NEWS the front of his tent had flooded, but it hadn’t dampened his love for his "favourite place".

He described how a "lakes" worth of water had also built up outside his tent during last week’s downpour.

"We actually got the kayak out and we were actually paddling in it."

Golden Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management says the Anatoki River recorded its highest rainfall in this event but it wasn’t “catastrophic”.

Slips are being cleared on Abel Tasman Drive at Wainui and McCallum Road.

There is some minor flooding elsewhere.