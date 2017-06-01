Heavy rain closes all road access to Kaikoura, a reminder of the bad old days post-earthquake

Heavy rain has closed all road access to Kaikoura overnight tonight, a fresh reminder of the lengthy closure of the main highway to the town following the November 2016 earthquake.

Source: 1 NEWS

The New Zealand Transport Agency says due to heavy rain in the Kaikoura District, Inland Route 70 has closed between Mt Lyford and Kaikoura.

Deteriorating weathers conditions also mean that State Highway 1 north and south of Kaikoura will close at 5pm tonight.

SH1 south of Kaikoura will be closed between the Leader Rd/SH1 intersection to Peketa and north of Kaikoura will be closed between Mangamaunu an Clarence

Access is still available to Mt Lyford from Waiau.

NZTA says safety needs to be the top priority for all road users in the region and it's advising caution given the likelihood of surface flooding, rockfalls and small slips.

An update on the road conditions will be provided by 9.30am tomorrow morning once crews have completed a full inspection of the network.

Heavy rain is expected to continue into the evening in Kaikoura tonight.