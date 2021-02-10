Heavy rain causing problems for travellers in lower North Island

Heavy rain in the lower North Island is causing surface flooding, slips and road closures.

There is flooding at Levin and a section of State Highway 1 had to be closed when underground pipes exploded and blew open a manhole cover.

There are reports that the Ōhau River near Levin has overflowed its banks.

The Akatarawa Road is closed and there are some minor slips on State Highway 2 over the Remutaka Hill.

Further north, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence is optimistic the region will not get a repeat of last weekend's downpour.

Emergency manager Ben Green said the wet-weather system appears to have hit further south.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for the Bay of Plenty eastern ranges, Tongariro National Park, Mount Taranaki and the Tararua Range.

Plea to conserve water

Meanwhile, residents of Greytown and Featherston have been asked to conserve water until further notice to prevent supply problems as the area is hit by heavy rainfall.

Wellington Water said that the rain and high river levels are resulting in cloudy water getting into the bores supplying the towns.

Chief advisor for drinking water Laurence Edwards said this is similar to the events last week which caused unexpected interruption to the supply.