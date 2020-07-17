Heavy rain causing flooding, closure of roads in Northland

Heavy rain to parts of Northland is causing havoc on the region's roads this afternoon, with State Highway 1 one of several roads closed because of flooding.

A section of SH1 at the Otiria Stream bridge in Moerewa is closed due to flooding, NZTA says.

As an alternative route, NZTA says SH11 by way of Paihia could be used but it is also susceptible to flooding. There is also surface flooding on SH12 from Ohaewai to Kaikohe.

A section of SH15 between SH1 and SH12 Kaikohe was earlier closed by flooding but has since reopened.

It comes as Metservice has issued a heavy rain warning for Northland north of Whangārei and Dargaville, valid until 9pm tonight. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in place.

Those in the area can expect 30 to 60mm of rain in addition to what has already fallen, especially in the north and east.