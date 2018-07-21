 

Heavy rain causes slips, more bad weather on the way

Several roads are closed as parts of the South Island are being hit with wild weather this evening.

Gusts of up to 130km/h are forecast in the worst affected areas.

Source: Twitter / MetService

Strong winds have shut State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura and the Upper Buller Gorge is closed due to slips and falling rocks.

State Highway 94 in Southland is also closed as heavy snow is forecast and there may be an avalanche.

The Transport Agency is also urging drivers on the Lewis Pass and the highway between Springfield and Arthur's Pass to take care due to strong winds.

Galeforce winds are also hitting Wellington now.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are hammering the West Coast, with the storm expected to continue into the night.

A slip caused by heavy rain on the West Coast has closed State Highway 6 through the Upper Buller Gorge - from O'Sullivans Bridge to Inangahua Junction.

The Transport Agency says drivers will have to detour via State Highway 56 to Springs Junction and State Highway 7 to Reefton.

There's also flooding and slips westbound on State Highway 6 at Inangahua.

Drivers are being warned to take care at Fox River, where a slip has closed one lane of the highway, and between Ross to Haast because of surface water.

Strong winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour are also hitting inland parts of Canterbury.

MetService meteorologist Nick Zacher said a low pressure front is moving slowly in from the west.

He said the rain will also reach Taranaki and Wellington later this evening.

Winds of up to 130 kilometres an hour are forecast in Canterbury, Southland, Clutha and Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa.

Heavy rain warnings in place for Fiordland are predicting flooding and slips.

MetService meteorologist April Clark said the South Island would bear the brunt of the bad weather today but it would move further north overnight.

"We have a front that is expected to move over the South Island today and onto the lower North Island overnight in to places like Taranaki tonight and then over the rest of the North Island tomorrow morning and moving off the most eastern areas like Bay of Plenty and Gisborne a bit later on Sunday."

The front bringing heavy rain and strong would be followed by more showers with possible thunderstorms and hail.

"People need to keep updated, even though that persistent rain eases off, if you're on the West Coast you could be getting heavy thunderstorms and showers as well."

Heavy snow is expected down to 600 metres for Central Otago, Southland and Clutha on Sunday.

Snow warnings are in place for Arthur's Pass, Lindis Pass, Milford Road, Crown Range Road and Lewis Pass.

