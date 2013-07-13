Heavy rain causes slips in Northland

Heavy rain across Northland's caused a few slips.

1 News file picture. Source: 1 NEWS

One lane's blocked southbound on state highway one in Brynderwyn.

Crews will work to clear the slip at first light.

The Fire Service has also been alerted to two different slips near Warkworth that appear to be partially blocking the roads.

One is just north of Warkworth and the other one's between Warkworth and Wellsford in Dome Valley.