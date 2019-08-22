Heavy rain and thunderstorms could lash Auckland, Northland and Coromandel

MetService is warning that heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms could hit northern parts of the North Island from this afternoon.

A thunderstorm over Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

A front is expected to move southwards over Northland, Auckland and Coromandel this afternoon, with possible downpours in places of between 25-40mm per hour.

Heavy rain watches are in place for the northern and eastern parts of Northland from 4pm today and Auckland north of Orewa, including Great Barrier Island, from 8pm.

Heavy rain warnings are currently in place for the Coromandel Pensinsula from midnight, the Bay of Plenty from 3am and Gisborne from noon tomorrow.

MetService warned that the intense downpours could lead to surface and flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas likes streams, rivers and narrow valleys.

Additionally, strong winds are forecast in Auckland from 8pm, with easterlies possible gusting up to gale force in exposed places.

The winds will also affect Coromandel, Waikato and Bay of Plenty from about 10pm.