Heavy rain and strong winds set to batter South Island from tomorrow

Westland and Canterbury are in for bad weather starting tomorrow.

Rain pouring off a roof.

MetService has reported that a strong northwest flow spreads onto New Zealand tomorrow, hanging around until at least Tuesday.

It will affect particularly the western part of the South Island, with heavy rain likely to cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly.

Up to 160mm of rain could fall in the ranges south of Hokitika from 9pm Sunday and up to 70mm down to the coast.

Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Otago.

Wind gusts will be strong in Canterbury, with damage possible to power lines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous.

MetService is also predicting strong wind to buffet Wairarapa, Wellington, the Marlborough Sounds and the south of the South Island from tomorrow afternoon.

