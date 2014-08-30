Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

Heavy rain and strong wind is forecast to hit the central and southern parts of the country tomorrow.

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Warning as an active front heads across the South Island, "bringing a period of heavy rain to southern Westland and Fiordland, and northwest gales to eastern areas of central and southern New Zealand", it said in a statement.

There is a heavy rain warning for Fiordland from 3am, Westland south of Otira from 2pm tomorrow, the Canterbury High Country south of Arthurs Pass from 7pm tomorrow and the Headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers from 3pm.

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for Canterbury High Country from 6am tomorrow, Fiordland, Clutha, and Southland including Stewart Island from 3am and Otago from 6am.