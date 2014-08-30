 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heavy rain and strong wind is forecast to hit the central and southern parts of the country tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Warning as an active front heads across the South Island, "bringing a period of heavy rain to southern Westland and Fiordland, and northwest gales to eastern areas of central and southern New Zealand", it said in a statement. 

There is a heavy rain warning for Fiordland from 3am, Westland south of Otira from 2pm tomorrow, the Canterbury High Country south of Arthurs Pass from 7pm tomorrow and the Headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers from 3pm. 

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for Canterbury High Country from 6am tomorrow, Fiordland, Clutha, and Southland including Stewart Island from 3am and Otago from 6am. 

MetService warned the wind "could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures" and the rain "may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly", with surface flooding and slips possible.

For the latest weather updates, click here. 

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit central and southern New Zealand

01:49
2
The Seven Sharp hosts had a revealing look back at their teen years, after two Kiwi 16-year-olds won bronze at the Olympics.

'I got a sniff you were up to something' - Jeremy Wells and Hilary Barry release each other's teen pictures

00:32
3
Walter Sisulu University performed Kapa O Pango before their clash with Rhodes University.

South African university side show off perfect rendition of All Blacks' haka

04:45
4
Hundereds of happy campers gathered at Tapawera for their national rally.

Rhythm and Vines for retirees - Motorhome national rally party scene for generation 'gold card'

5
Our Q+A 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National's support up, while the coalition partners combined stay much the same.

Inside Parliament: 1 NEWS' latest political poll

00:31
The Blues skipper is backing his team in their Super Rugby opener in Dunedin.

Super Rugby: Campbell Burnes' picks for the opening round of Super Rugby action

Burnes has broken down this week's two local derbies and the Hurricanes' long flight to South Africa.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Jury finds man guilty of strangling, murdering Christchurch sex worker Renee Duckmanton

The High Court jury took 50 minutes to return its verdict.

Beautiful orange umbrella and chair on the white sand beach

This summer set to officially be the hottest on record in New Zealand

Barring a run of "unprecedentdly cold" remaining days of the season, this summer will eclipse a record held for more than 80 years, says NIWA.

00:15
The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

Watch: Beaming Zoi Sadowski-Synnott awarded bronze medal after historic Winter Olympics performance

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year medal drought at the Winter Games with her run in the Ladies Big Air final.

04:42
Filipa Payne says New Zealanders on the remote Australian island are in conditions worse than prison.

'Worse than prison' - Kiwi visiting detainees on Australia's Christmas Island to tell her story

Hundreds of New Zealand citizens have been flown thousands of kilometres from their homes in Australia and locked up.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 