Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for long weekend

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in parts of the country this long weekend.

Rain in city (file picture). Source: istock.com

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for northwest Nelson, southern and central Westland and the Otago headwaters over the course of Queen's Birthday weekend.

MetService said heavy rain may cause streams and rivers in these areas to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Meanwhile, heavy rain watches are in place for Northland, the Coromandel Peninsula, Richmond Range, Buller, northern Westland, the Canterbury headwaters, and Fiordland.

Strong winds are predicted for Northland, Auckland, Canterbury High Country, inland parts of Southland and Otago, and Fiordland today and Sunday, with winds expected to still be affecting some of these areas into Monday morning.