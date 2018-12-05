TODAY |

Heavy rain and strong winds expected across NZ with warnings set in place

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

Heavy rain and strong northern winds are set to hit parts of central New Zealand today.

Heavy rain and northerly winds are forecast in central and northern parts of the country, with warnings in force for strong winds and heavy rain in many areas.

MetService is monitoring Nelson (west of Motueka) closely as the status of the area went from heavy rain watch to full warning, as well as Northern Taranaki which also has a heavy rain warning.

Between 70 and 100mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the areas, with peak intensities of 15 to 25mm/hour. Thunderstorms are also possible.

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or more areas are added to the warnings and watches. 

Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Captain Kane Williamson stands in front of his solemn Black Caps teammates after the 2019 World Cup final.
'The guys are shattered' - Kane Williamson admits Black Caps teammates are taking World Cup loss hard
2
As it happened: Black Caps lose World Cup in super over of heartbreaking final against England
3
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
4
The young fan told Guy Heveldt he couldn't believe the world title was decided by boundaries.
'I don't know how we lost it' - 1 NEWS reporter hugs heartbroken young Black Caps fan after World Cup loss
5
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Trump tells Democratic congresswomen of colour to leave the US in 'racist and xenophobic attack'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:37
The Fox Sports Bar had been showing the final but were forced to close its doors at 4.30am.

Auckland cricket fans' viewing party cut short after bar forced to close early

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

One person dead in Oakleigh crash
03:34
Almost 170 people turned out to hand in their illegal firearms in Christchurch.

Police pay more than $1 million compo to Canterbury firearms owners over weekend
Ambulance rolls in Otara

Ambulance rolls, injuring seven in South Auckland