Heavy rain and strong winds expected across NZ with warnings set in place

Heavy rain and northerly winds are forecast in central and northern parts of the country, with warnings in force for strong winds and heavy rain in many areas.

MetService is monitoring Nelson (west of Motueka) closely as the status of the area went from heavy rain watch to full warning, as well as Northern Taranaki which also has a heavy rain warning.

Between 70 and 100mm of rain is expected to accumulate in the areas, with peak intensities of 15 to 25mm/hour. Thunderstorms are also possible.