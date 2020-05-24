TODAY |

Heavy rain and snow forecast across South Island, severe weather watch in place

Source:  1 NEWS

A severe weather watch is in place for parts of the South Island today, with heavy rain and snow forecast through to tomorrow.

Cold weather (file picture). Source: istock.com

The stormy weather is expected to batter eastern parts of the South Island and Mount Taranaki, according to MetService.

A heavy snow watch is in place for inland Canterbury, between Twizel and Lake Sumner, from 9pm tonight to 11am tomorrow.

MetService is forecasting snow down to around 400m and periods of heavy snow above 700m.

"Snow amounts may approach warning criteria," MetService says.

'Neighbour's trampoline is in Pak'nSave's trees' - Carnage after tornado sweeps through Tauranga suburb

Meanwhile a heavy rain watch forecasts periods of heavy rain around Mount Taranaki, through Canterbury and around Otago, particularly near the coast.

That weather could also reach warning levels, MetService says.

It comes after severe weather blasted through the North Island over the last few days, with multiple tornadoes reporting and heavy thunderstorms.

