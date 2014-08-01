Heavy rain and northwest winds predicted to hit parts of South Island

Heavy rain and northwest winds are scheduled to hit parts of the South Island today, heading into tomorrow.

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Warning as an active front heads northwards across the South Island, "bringing a period of heavy rain to Westland and Fiordland, and northwest gales to eastern areas of the South Island", it said in a statement.

In addition, the Warning is also for a period of severe gale northwesterlies in Fiordland, Southland including Stewart Island, Otago and the Canterbury High Country.

There is a heavy rain warning for Fiordland from 3am, Westland south of Otira from 2pm today, the Canterbury High Country south of Arthurs Pass from 7pm today and the Headwaters of the Otago Lakes and Rivers from 3pm.

A Strong Wind Warning is in place for Canterbury High Country from 7am today, Fiordland, Clutha, and Southland including Stewart Island from 3am and Otago from 6am.