Heavy rain and gales for some tomorrow - but it won't last long

Source:  1 NEWS

MetService has issued Severe Weather Warnings and Watches as an active front threatens to bring heayv rain and gales to parts of the country tomorrow.

A person holds an umbrella during rainy weather. Source: Pexels.com

Heavy rain is forecast to hit the West Coast and parts of the Tasman region tomorrow morning, with significant rain also in the Canterbury headwaters.

Wellington, Wairarapa, the Canterbury High Country, Christchurch and Marlborough are all forecast to see gale-force winds during the day.

However, the poor weather won't last too long, with a large patch of high pressure moving over the country from Monday bringing fine, settled conditions.

For a full forecast for your area, see our weather page here.

