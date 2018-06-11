 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy rain and gales force winds expected in some parts of North Island

share

Matty Mclean 

ONE News Reporter

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest update.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

Matt McLean

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

2

'Brave' neighbour and off-duty cop come to aid of Southland man being savaged by rottweilers

05:01
3

Campaigner condemns sacking of West Coast childcare worker with HIV as 'discrimination' - 'What they didn’t do was look into the facts'

00:15
4
The US boxer dominated Horn to win the WBO welterweight title in Las Vegas.

Jeff Horn's 'excuses' made US boxer Terence Crawford hungrier for WBO welterweight title fight

5
Nurul Shamshul.

Self-described 'farm girl' becomes first NZ beauty contestant in hijab

00:15
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

Hartley claims Williams driver Lance Stroll ran him off the track.

00:50

Watch: Simon Bridges declares nation is in for a 'snoozefest' with Winston Peters as PM

Mr Peters will take over the reigns as PM for six weeks while Jacinda Ardern is on maternity leave.

G-7 leaders address US President Trump in classic image summing up summit.

Photo: A single photo sums up the mood of weekend's great G-7 divide

A photo released by the German government captures the tension between six G-7 leaders and it's seventh member - Donald Trump.

00:41
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern begins final week at work with baby's due date just days away

Winston Peters will fill-in as Prime Minister with Ms Ardern's baby expected on Sunday.

Survivor NZ recap: Tribes united but players divided, as the merge tests loyalties

With huge prize money on the line, the castaways are playing the game harder than ever.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 