Heavy machinery involved in fatal workplace accident in Auckland, WorkSafe says

WorkSafe is now investigating the death of a man at a workplace in Auckland last night. 

The man’s name won’t be revealed until his family have been informed. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the incident at a Unity Drive address in Rosedale around 7.35pm.

WorkSafe says it's understood heavy machinery was involved, but is unable to comment any further.

At the time police said the person had serious injuries, but WorkSafe later confirmed the death.

This morning police told 1 NEWS they would released further details about the man once formal identification procedures have been carried out and next-of-kin advised.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man's family during what will be a very difficult and tragic time for them."

WorkSafe says it was also notified of two further incidents in South Auckland last night. One in which a worker’s fingers were caught in machinery and another involving a forklift. Enquiries are now being made to establish the circumstances of both.

