Heavy machinery involved in fatal workplace accident in Auckland, WorkSafe says

WorkSafe is now investigating the death of a man at a workplace in Auckland last night.

Police were called to the incident at a Unity Drive address in Rosedale around 7.35pm.

WorkSafe says it's understood heavy machinery was involved, but is unable to comment any further.

At the time police said the person had serious injuries, but WorkSafe later confirmed the death.

This morning police told 1 NEWS they would released further details about the man once formal identification procedures have been carried out and next-of-kin advised.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man's family during what will be a very difficult and tragic time for them."