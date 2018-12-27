Heavy holiday traffic builds on SH1 north of Wellington

Significant delays are expected on State Highway 1 north of Wellington because of heavy holiday traffic.

NZTA said traffic was congested for those heading north on SH1 between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.

Traffic is also heavy for those heading north between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki.

The Transport Agency warned motorists to expect significant delays and to plan journeys ahead.

SH1 northbound toward Pukerua Bay also appeared to be heavily congested on NZTA's traffic cameras.

Meanwhile, State Highway 4 Raetihi to Whanganui has reopened with a stop-go operation in place between Kakatahia and Te Hue Road intersection.

The road was shut from Christmas Day due to multiple slips in the area, after bad weather battered the North Island earlier this week.

In the South Island, State Highway 8 completely reopened last night after being shut earlier in the day due to a truck on fire.