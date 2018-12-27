TODAY |

Heavy holiday traffic builds on SH1 north of Wellington

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington

Significant delays are expected on State Highway 1 north of Wellington because of heavy holiday traffic.

NZTA said traffic was congested for those heading north on SH1 between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.

Traffic is also heavy for those heading north between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki.

The Transport Agency warned motorists to expect significant delays and to plan journeys ahead.

SH1 northbound toward Pukerua Bay also appeared to be heavily congested on NZTA's traffic cameras.

Meanwhile, State Highway 4 Raetihi to Whanganui has reopened with a stop-go operation in place between Kakatahia and Te Hue Road intersection.

The road was shut from Christmas Day due to multiple slips in the area, after bad weather battered the North Island earlier this week.

In the South Island, State Highway 8 completely reopened last night after being shut earlier in the day due to a truck on fire.

The closure was through Pukaki between State Highway 80 and Hayman Road, but it reopened to one lane after about 30 firefighters were called to the scene.

rnz.co.nz

NZTA traffic cameras looking north along SH1 toward Pukerua Bay. Source: NZTA
Topics
New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Elderly man charged over fatal shooting of his son on Christmas Day
2
Mission Bay, Auckland.
Dirty water raises health risks at 24 Auckland beaches
3
Photos: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth marry in intimate ceremony
4
His methods are attracting a lot of attention.
American dad plays cupid for his single sons while family holidays in NZ
5
Man breaks into property then tricks unsuspecting victim into giving him a ride home after being caught in the act
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Mission Bay, Auckland.

Dirty water raises health risks at 24 Auckland beaches
00:14
Three sheds were destroyed in the blaze in the early hours of December 27.

Around 50,000 chickens killed after fire tears through Auckland poultry farm
01:59
Auckland's Sylvia Park had over 35,000 people cram into the mall.

Boxing Day spending up on last year, with Kiwis shopping to the tune of nearly $140 million

Young woman taking selfie in front of Coliseum, Rome, Italy (file picture).

Top reasons for Kiwi travellers requesting help from New Zealand embassies