Heavy framework at Christchurch construction site falls onto crane

Part of the framework for a building under construction in central Christchurch has collapsed on top of a crane working at the site.

Steel beams at construction site in Christchurch fall on crane. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services, including two fire crews, St John and police, were called to the scene at the corner of Antigua St and Tuam St at around 3.55pm today.

Everyone has been accounted for at the site and there are no reports of injuries at this time.