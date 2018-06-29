 

Heavy fog lifts after causing major disruptions at Auckland Airport this morning

Travellers to and from Auckland Airport were affected by delays and cancellations this morning due to fog.

About 26 domestic regional flights were cancelled and 27 were delayed.

No international flights were affected and the dog has since lifted.

Passengers should check the airport’s website for updates.

Fog blankets Auckland city about 6am on June 29, 2018.

Source: Auckland Webcam

Noa is using the profile he gained when his story was told in the media to help the next generation of young parents.


