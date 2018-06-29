Heavy fog lifts after causing major disruptions at Auckland Airport this morning

Breaking News
LIVE: 'Like a war zone' - Five dead in shooting at Maryland newspaper, male suspect in custody
Source:
Travellers to and from Auckland Airport were affected by delays and cancellations this morning due to fog.
About 26 domestic regional flights were cancelled and 27 were delayed.
No international flights were affected and the dog has since lifted.
Passengers should check the airport’s website for updates.
(file-photo)
Source: Auckland Webcam
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news