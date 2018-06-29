Heavy fog causing major disruptions at Auckland Airport as 15 flights cancelled

Source:
Auckland Airport is warning travellers that delays and cancellations should be expected with fog causing disruptions this morning.
One flight from Wellington Auckland has been cancelled, as 14 domestic regional flights have been cancelled as of 6.45am.
A further two domestic regional flights have been delayed.
No international flights have been affected.
Passengers should check the airport’s website for updates.
(file-photo)
Source: Auckland Webcam
