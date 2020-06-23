Heavy fog cancels up to 20 flights in Wellington, with all other flights delayed

Early morning fog in the capital has led to delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.

At this stage there have been "up to 20 cancellations at Wellington Airport, and all other flights have been delayed", said an airport spokesperson.

The airport has advised travellers to contact their airline or check its live flight information for the latest information.

The fog is also having an impact on Wellington's roads this morning.

NZTA issued a warning for drivers on Twitter, saying "heavy fog" and reduced visibility remained on State Highway 1 north of Johnsonville and on Ngauranga Gorge and in places on State Highway 2 just before 9am.