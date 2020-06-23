TODAY |

Heavy fog cancels up to 20 flights in Wellington, with all other flights delayed

Source:  1 NEWS

Early morning fog in the capital has led to delays and cancellations at Wellington Airport this morning.  

Your playlist will load after this ad

The airport has advised travellers to contact their airline for more information. Source: 1 NEWS

At this stage there have been "up to 20 cancellations at Wellington Airport, and all other flights have been delayed", said an airport spokesperson. 

The airport has advised travellers to contact their airline or check its live flight information for the latest information.

The fog is also having an impact on Wellington's roads this morning.

NZTA issued a warning for drivers on Twitter, saying "heavy fog" and reduced visibility remained on State Highway 1 north of Johnsonville and on Ngauranga Gorge and in places on State Highway 2 just before 9am. 

"Please continue to take extra care and drive to the conditions by increasing your following distance until visibility improves," NZTA wrote. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Travel
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Watch: Person smashes through van windscreen after dramatic South Auckland crash
2
Opinion: Ten dead giveaways that Labour in 2020 will never be transformational
3
Premier League club apologises after 'White Lives Matter' banner flown over ground during match
4
Health expert calls for New Zealand to change the way new Covid-19 cases are reported
5
Man whose mother was murdered shocked to bump into her killer out and about in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

The Kiwi who's been in Covid-19 isolation three times
07:30

Visitor drought a 'golden opportunity' for a Milford Sound tourism overhaul

Morning Briefing June 23: Govt mulls masks and ‘user pays’ isolation
13:21

Health Minister in talks with Air NZ over compulsory PPE on all flights