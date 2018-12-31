TODAY |

Heavy congestion at Picton ferry terminals causing delays

Source:  1 NEWS

Picton ferry terminals are heavily congested after an influx of people who don't have tickets for crossing are trying to get on Interislander and Bluebridge Ferries. 

A Bluebridge ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

It is causing significant delays in Picton, police said in a statement.

People around the country have been rushing to get home before the mandatory Covid-19 coronavirus self-isolation period starts at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Police urge anyone who is not booked on a ferry crossing this morning to not turn up. 

Police are currently providing traffic management support near the ferry terminals. 

New Zealand
Marlborough
Travel
Transport
