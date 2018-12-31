Heavy congestion at Picton ferry terminals causing delays

Picton ferry terminals are heavily congested after an influx of people who don't have tickets for crossing are trying to get on Interislander and Bluebridge Ferries.

A Bluebridge ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

It is causing significant delays in Picton, police said in a statement.

People around the country have been rushing to get home before the mandatory Covid-19 coronavirus self-isolation period starts at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Police urge anyone who is not booked on a ferry crossing this morning to not turn up.