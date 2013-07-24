 

Heavy congestion on Auckland motorway after child seriously injured in crash

A crash in which a child was seriously injured today is causing traffic delays in West Auckland.

Police car

The Ambulance Service was called to the scene at the intersection of Royal Rd and Moire Rd in Massey just after 3pm.

Auckland Transport says the North Western Motorway is heavily congested from Te Atatu.

They advise motorists to avoid the Royal Rd off-ramp and take an alternative route.

A St John's Ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS the child was being transported to Starship Hospital.

It's understood no one else was injured in the incident.

Auckland

