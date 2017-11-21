 

Heavily armed gang of four raid Napier dairy, take substantial amount of cigarettes, tobacco

Four people are wanted over an aggravated robbery of a Napier dairy last night.

Police car generic.

Police say at around 7pm last night (July 1), seven people entered the dairy on Gloucester Street, Taradale armed with knives, metal bars and a hockey stick.

They were heavily disguised and stole a substantial amount of cigarettes and tobacco.

Police say those wanted are thought to be aged between 18 and 25 years of age.

They left the scene in an older model red Ford Falcon driving south toward EIT.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Hawke’s Bay Police on (06) 831 0700 and ask for Detective Sergeant Craig Vining or Detective Hamish Urquhart, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

