'Heaven forbid' - Judith Collins adamant she won't quit if National loses election

National Party leader Judith Collins says she can't see any reason why she would step down as leader if National don't win the 2020 election.

Collins had made similar comments on last night's final leaders' debate, and this morning reinforced that stance on TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"I don't understand why I wouldn't still have that leadership role - heaven forbid if I'm not," she said.

Collins said she was "brought in" three months ago "to deal with a very difficult situation", and said she has dealt with those issues quickly and decisively, which is what people want to see.

She was made leader of the party on July 14 after the abrupt resignation of Todd Muller and a scandal involving the leaking of Covid patients' details by former party president Michelle Boag and MP Hamish Walker.

Before Collins took the top spot, the National Party hadn't had a female leader in almost 20 years, with the first ever female leader being Dame Jenny Shipley.

Collins also spoke about her recent comments around obesity, reaffirming her stance that she believes every person, bar a few special cases, should take personal responsibility for their weight.

Her final pitch to voters revolved around the economy, and her experience running businesses and in politics.

"The fact that I have so much experience - not just in politics, but in law, running businesses and helping people through situations," she said.

"I look at our country and I think we have so much going on here that is so positive and yet we often sell ourselves short when it comes to vision.

"Why do we even accept that kids go through school and don't get qualifications that can help them go further?"

New Zealand has "enormous physical resources" which could make us "one of the richest little countries in the world," Collins said.