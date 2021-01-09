Heartfelt ceremony farewells rare white kiwi Manukura after death

A rare white kiwi, which died a fortnight ago, has been farewelled in a heartfelt ceremony today.

Manukura, a famous resident of the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre near Masterton, died after complications during surgery in December.

Around 150 people gathered to say their goodbyes, forming a procession for the nine-year-old kiwi.

"One of the many things our tamariki have always commented on is the fact they got to see Manukura, so she definitely deserves the send-off we're giving her today," Mike Kawana, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, told 1 NEWS.