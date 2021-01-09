TODAY |

Heartfelt ceremony farewells rare white kiwi Manukura after death

Source:  1 NEWS

A rare white kiwi, which died a fortnight ago, has been farewelled in a heartfelt ceremony today.

Manukura died after complications during surgery last year. Source: 1 NEWS

Manukura, a famous resident of the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre near Masterton, died after complications during surgery in December.

Around 150 people gathered to say their goodbyes, forming a procession for the nine-year-old kiwi.

"One of the many things our tamariki have always commented on is the fact they got to see Manukura, so she definitely deserves the send-off we're giving her today," Mike Kawana, Rangitāne o Wairarapa, told 1 NEWS.

Manukura was so popular she had her own Facebook page and was the subject of a book by Joy Cowley.

New Zealand
Wellington
Environment
Animals
