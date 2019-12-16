TODAY |

Heartbroken, tearful cruise ship passengers return home following White Island tragedy

Tearful passengers have returned to Sydney in a sombre mood after the deadly Whakaari/White Island volcano eruption which impacted their cruise ship tour of New Zealand.

The Ovation of the Seas, which had taken holiday makers to visit White Island before the eruption, returned to Sydney Harbour this morning.

Some 47 people, including 24 Australian citizens and four permanent residents, were on the island when the volcano erupted a week ago.

Two deaths on the weekend brought the official toll from the blast to 16. Ten of those victims were Australian.

Some people were visibly upset as they disembarked, with one passenger called Joanne becoming tearful as she talked to reporters at Circular Quay about the passengers who didn't come home.

"They're people, people that went on my holiday of a lifetime that I've waited 50 years for and they never got to come home ... dreadful."

She told how she had been upset seeing suitcases being removed from the ship.

"(It) just broke my heart," she said.

Another passenger said the people on the ship were left in the dark as the tragedy unfolded.

"I've got a son that's 17 who lost two friends that he made. We didn't know how many people were missing," he told reporters after disembarking.

Others praised the ship's crew for their handling of the situation.

Two people are still missing, with their bodies believed to be in the waters around Whakaari/White Island.

Twelve people are being treated in Australian hospitals after being repatriated with severe burns.

The cruise ship left Sydney for New Zealand on December 4.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne is flying to New Zealand today to meet with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The visit comes after another Australian victim caught in the eruption died in Sydney's Concord Hospital on Sunday.

Ms Payne said her visit was to "express our deep appreciation for the professional and quick response of the New Zealand emergency and medical services and the care they have provided to Australian survivors of the eruption".

"Our hearts go out to all of the families and loved ones of those affected."

After completing the disaster victim identification work, New Zealand police yesterday also released the names of seven more people, including four Australians and two Americans with Australian permanent residency, who died in the tragedy.

They are Adelaide schoolgirl Zoe Hosking, 15, her stepfather Gavin Dallow, 53, Karla Mathews, 32, and Sydney man Anthony Langford, 51.

Sydney high school students and brothers Matthew and Berend Hollander, 13 and 16, who were US citizens, were also named.

NSW Health yesterday confirmed the death of an Australian man in Sydney, whose family asked that he not be named.

"NSW Health wishes to pass on our condolences to the family."

A recovery team returned to New Zealand's White Island yesterday but was unable to retrieve the remains of two people still missing after the eruption.

