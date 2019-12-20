TODAY |

Heartbreaking scenes as widow, young son attend funeral of firefighter who died battling NSW bushfires

Source:  AAP

A volunteer firefighter killed during the NSW bushfire crisis has been farewelled in an emotional funeral procession involving his fiancee and young son.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS Australia correspondent Ryan Boswell filed this December 20 report. Source: 1 NEWS

Geoffrey Keaton, 32, died when his fire truck rolled while battling the large Green Wattle Creek blaze near the town of Buxton.

Mr Keaton was remembered at a funeral at Pinegrove Memorial Park in Minchinbury this morning.

Fiancee Jess Hayes and young son Harvey were part of a long procession of fire trucks that drove to the service in tribute to Mr Keaton.

An RFS guard of honour was also formed.

Mr Keaton was part of the 68-strong Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade.

"An additional public memorial service is also currently being planned by NSWRFS in the coming weeks," the brigade said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and wife Jenny were among those paying tribute to Mr Keaton.

Volunteer Andrew O'Dwyer, 36, was also killed in the crash and will be remembered at a separate service next week.

New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Were you at this movie screening? Person diagnosed with measles attended film in Rotorua
2
'He's toying with me!' - Kiwi kayaker's incredible up-close encounter with pod of orca
3
Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in
4
Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say
5
New Zealand's top baby names of the past 120 years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Multiple people felt unwell at Hamilton property before mysterious death, police say

Watch: Kiwis wake up to blood orange sun as haze from Australia bushfires continues to move in

More schools in donation scheme, but asking for money still likely

Kiwi Will Somerville would have usurped me had he stayed at NSW: Steve O'Keefe