Heartbreaking footage shows Auckland Zoo staff working round the clock to try and save 'fighter' newborn giraffe

Auckland Zoo's excruciating three day attempt to save the life of a newborn giraffe, described as a "fighter", ended last night.

When the calf was born on Monday, it was too weak to stand.
Source: Aotearoa Science Agency

Auckland Zoo said his mother, 16-year-old Rukiya's pregnancy was normal and the birth successful. The calf's father, 19-year-old Zabulu, died last year. 

However when her sixth calf arrived on Monday morning, the newborn wasn't able to stand up. 

Auckland Zoo senior vet Dr An Pas said usually giraffe calves are able to stand up in about half an hour.

"He had spirit and was a fighter, and did manage to stand for short periods and suckle a little bit a few times over the next two days. Rukiya, an amazing mother, was doing everything she could to help him, but in the end, this calf was unable to sustain standing for long enough to suckle with Rukiya," Dr Pas said. 

"When a calf is weak like this to start with, it's vulnerable to infection and once an infection sets in, as it did, its body uses all its power to deal with and fight the infection, so it's not getting enough energy and food so it starts to break down muscle."

Staff worked night and day trying to save the calf. 

Yesterday the calf's low-grade fever worsened to a high fever. Blood tests showed organ failure and an extensive breakdown in muscle, Auckland Zoo said. 

The calf was euthanised last night. 

Pridelands keeper David Crimp said the outcome was "heart-breaking". 

"It was clear this was a battle that was not going to be won. We feel really proud and honoured that, with our amazing vet colleagues, we were able to do everything we could to give this calf a fighting chance."

