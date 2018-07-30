Heart-wrenching tale of man's attempt to protect daughter during fatal bus crash told at inquest

The father of Hannah Teresa Francis, an 11-year-old girl who died in a bus crash on Mt Ruapehu in 2018, has described trying to save her life with mouth-to-mouth resuscitation after the crash.

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

By Jordan Bond for rnz.co.nz

The inquest into Hannah Francis' death, held before Coroner Brigitte Windley, began this morning in Auckland.

Hannah died on 28 July, 2018 after a shuttle bus operated by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts crashed into a bank and rolled on to its side during its descent from the Tūroa skifield.

Eighteen others were injured, three seriously. Hannah was the only fatality.

Her father, Matt Francis, was sitting next to her on the bus.

He told the inquest the descent took place about 2pm in the afternoon in fine conditions, with no ice, snow or other inclement weather.

Francis, an engineer with knowledge of heavy vehicles and their braking systems, said shortly after the trip began he realised the brakes were not working.

Flowers mark the spot where Hannah Francis laid after a Ruapehu Alpine Lifts bus crashed while descending the mountain. Source: rnz.co.nz

The driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, could not get the bus into gear nor brake effectively, Francis said. Other passengers started to scream and panic, and Francis later learned a passenger opened the back door and jumped out.

"It became clear to me that within half a minute to a minute that we were going to crash, and the only question was how bad it was going to be," Francis said.

Sitting in the back seat, he put his arms around Hannah, pulled her into his lap and bent over, bracing for impact. They both had their snow helmets on.

Francis estimated they were travelling about 70km/h.

The bus first hit a metal side barrier, then bounced off to the other side of the road into a bank and onto its side, he said.

"Hannah had still been in my arms after the first impact, but she was ripped out of my arms at the second impact. I could not hold on to her."

They were thrown around and he hit the roof and became disoriented, he said.

Once the bus came to a stop Francis called out to Hannah, but did not receive a reply. He found her near the back of the bus, not visibly breathing and clearly badly injured.

"She was slightly underneath the back corner or the bus but she was not pinned by the bus ... she was unconscious and her face was covered in blood. She did not appear to be breathing.

"I began mouth-to-mouth and after a couple of breaths she coughed up some blood, took a deep breath, and carried on breathing by herself."

Francis was badly injured himself, unable to stand up, and as paramedics arrived and provided care to Hannah he crawled to the side of the road and was taken care of.

He was told Hannah was critically injured. She was flown on the first helicopter out but died en route to hospital.

Francis was critical of the driver's actions and inactions, whom he could see down the aisle of the bus.

"It appears to me that the driver did not understand the potential consequences of overusing his brakes early in the journey," Francis said.

He wants to see driver training improved, and for drivers of heavy vehicles carrying passengers to have to display a better knowledge of the mechanics of the vehicle. Francis also said seatbelts should be compulsory on buses.

The 24-year-old bus was later revealed to have failed its Certificate of Fitness nine times.

The fleet was subsequently retired by Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.