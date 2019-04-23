TODAY |

Heart Foundation cancels annual street collection over Covid-19 concerns

Source:  1 NEWS

The Heart Foundation is cancelling its annual street donations collection this year due to the recent Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

Heart attack. (File photo) Source: istock.com

The Big Heart Appeal Street Collection is the charity's biggest annual donation collection effort.

The organisation released a statement on the decision today.

“We are so grateful to the thousands of volunteers who were prepared to give their time for us and collect donations during our Street Collection.

“The Big Heart Appeal is our largest public fundraising activity of the year, generating vital funds for heart research and without the street collection we need people more than ever to support us. “

People can still donate to the Heart Foundation by clicking this link.

